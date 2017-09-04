Visits to Louisville YMCA free through Sunday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Visits to Louisville YMCA free through Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can get a little exercise in for free this week.

All Louisville YMCA's are free through Sunday, part of the Y's Community Health Week, which encourages people to be active and make healthier choices.

Through Sunday, the public is invited to use any Louisville YMCA facility to exercise, or join group fitness classes.

You can also take tours and receive free wellness assessments.

