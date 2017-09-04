Local 'Dreamers' prepare for dismantling of DACA

Prince William and Kate are already parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Prince William and Kate are already parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Police say officers went to the 8700 block of Westport Road on Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. on a report of an injury accident.

Police say officers went to the 8700 block of Westport Road on Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. on a report of an injury accident.

Officials release name of man killed in crash on Westport Road

Officials release name of man killed in crash on Westport Road

According to authorities, another ATV rider provided aid and called for help.

According to authorities, another ATV rider provided aid and called for help.

When they arrested him in Louisville, police also found several sexual devices and a loaded handgun in his car.

When they arrested him in Louisville, police also found several sexual devices and a loaded handgun in his car.

Indiana man arrested after trying to meet minor for sex in Louisville

Indiana man arrested after trying to meet minor for sex in Louisville

Upon further review, Eric Crawford has four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over Purdue.

Upon further review, Eric Crawford has four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over Purdue.

Lamar Jackson looks over the formation against Purdue. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Lamar Jackson looks over the formation against Purdue. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Peter G. Gall, 21, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis.

Peter G. Gall, 21, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An expected announcement on Tuesday by President Donald Trump on the DACA program could have lasting impacts on so-called “Dreamers” in Louisville.

Trump is expected to announce the end of protections for child immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally. However, Associated Press sources said that he will allow six months for Congress to act if it so chooses.

“It's a very, very tough subject,” Trump said. “We're going to deal with DACA with heart.”

Meanwhile, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city has somewhere around 5,000 Dreamers currently living in the city.

“I just can’t imagine that the United States of America would go back on a promise we made,” Fischer recently said on his podcast.

DACA was first put into place under then President Barack Obama in 2012 by way of executive order.

“I think a lot of our families are fearful, not just what will happen, not just with deportations but how they are viewed in the community,” said Dustin Bishop, Executive Director of Adelante, a non-profit aimed at providing educational resources to Latino students in Louisville.

In June, Attorney Generals from 10 different states threatened the Trump administration with lawsuits if a decision to dismantle DACA was not made by September 5th.

“The president's views on immigration are to create a system that benefits our economy and benefits American workers,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

It’s unclear how Congress might act.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.