Local 'Dreamers' prepare for dismantling of DACA - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local 'Dreamers' prepare for dismantling of DACA

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An expected announcement on Tuesday by President Donald Trump on the DACA program could have lasting impacts on so-called “Dreamers” in Louisville.

Trump is expected to announce the end of protections for child immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally. However, Associated Press sources said that he will allow six months for Congress to act if it so chooses.

“It's a very, very tough subject,” Trump said. “We're going to deal with DACA with heart.”

Meanwhile, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city has somewhere around 5,000 Dreamers currently living in the city.

“I just can’t imagine that the United States of America would go back on a promise we made,” Fischer recently said on his podcast.

DACA was first put into place under then President Barack Obama in 2012 by way of executive order.

“I think a lot of our families are fearful, not just what will happen, not just with deportations but how they are viewed in the community,” said Dustin Bishop, Executive Director of Adelante, a non-profit aimed at providing educational resources to Latino students in Louisville.

In June, Attorney Generals from 10 different states threatened the Trump administration with lawsuits if a decision to dismantle DACA was not made by September 5th.

“The president's views on immigration are to create a system that benefits our economy and benefits American workers,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

It’s unclear how Congress might act.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.