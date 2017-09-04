LANE | Justin Thomas Adds Another Win to his Career Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Justin Thomas strengthened his grip on a possible PGA Player of the Year season with his fifth win and first in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, shooting a final round five-under 66 to win the Dell Technologies Championship by three shots.

Thomas began the year ranked 34th in the world with one career victory. He is now up to fourth in the world with six career wins. The 24-year-old 2011 St. Xavier grad joins Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players under 25 to win a major and five tour events in the same season.

Spieth was five-under through four holes and had the early advantage. Marc Leishman, playing in the final group with Thomas went out in 30, like Spieth and had a two-shot lead near the turn, but made three straight bogeys to fall back. Thomas made just two bogeys all week and was the only player of the three to shoot under par on the back side Monday. He won by three over Spieth and four over Leishman.

Thomas thanked his caddy Jimmy Johnson for his increased patience on the course and said he's hungry for more with two events left in the playoffs.

