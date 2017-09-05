Accused Crystal Rogers sign thief due in court Tuesday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Accused Crystal Rogers sign thief due in court Tuesday



BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) - The woman accused of stealing signs about a missing Bardstown woman is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Crystal Maupin is accused of taking down a yard sign in Bardstown that said "Standing with the Ballards." It's a show of support for the family of Crystal Rogers, who disappeared two years ago.

Rogers' mother says Maupin is dating Rogers' former boyfriend, Brooks Houck. He is the only suspect named in the case, but he's never been charged.

A Nelson County arrest warrant says Maupin was caught on surveillance video taking the sign. She is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

