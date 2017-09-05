POLICE: Louisville man dragged victim under vehicle for hundreds of feet, causing 'life-threatening' injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say dragged a victim several hundred feet with a vehicle.

Erick Garcia-Martinez, 32, was arrested Monday in the 3900 block of Southern Parkway, near South 3rd Street and West Kenton Street.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened Aug. 27 in the 3100 block of South 2nd Street, near Central Avenue.

Officials say Garcia-Martinez dragged the victim under a vehicle for about 375 feet.

Police say that as a result, the victim suffered, "multiple life-threatening and serious physical injuries," including a fractured skull, severed femoral artery, a collapsed lung, eight broken ribs and major road rash to the back.

Investigators say an officer viewed video surveillance of the incident, and was able to identify Garcia-Martinez by comparing the video with a picture obtained from his passport.

Garcia-Martinez is charged with first-degree assault.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $20,000 cash bond. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

