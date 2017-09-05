Louisville man arrested for trying to meet person he thought was underage for sex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have arrested a Louisville man authorities say tried to meet up for sex with a person he thought was a juvenile.

Shawn Grescel, 30, was arrested Monday at his home in the 1900 block of Richmond Drive, near Bardstown Road.

According to the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, Grescel met an undercover officer online. Officials say Grescel was told the investigator was a "minor persona."

Investigators say Grescel then asked to meet the person he believed was a minor for sex.

Grescel is charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor or peace officer for sex.

He was placed on home incarceration after appearing in court Tuesday morning.

He has been ordered to have no contact with children other than his own. He's also been ordered to not access the internet.

