POV | MSD in a Tough Fix

Let’s face it – any tax or utility increase these days is sure to be a difficult sell. Especially one that would raise rates by 20%, which is what MSD asked the Metro Council to approve earlier this summer.

But let’s also face this: Metro Louisville’s sewage and wastewater infrastructure is in dire condition. Overtaxed pumping stations along the Ohio – which protect thousands of households from flooding during serious rain events – are in desperate need of repair or replacement. And miles and miles of our sewer lines are over a century old. That makes street collapses like the one last week that closed two blocks of Main Street for an indefinite time an all too common occurrence.

To the joy of many, the Metro Council disallowed MSD’s suggested 20% increase, limiting the rate hike to just 6.9%. But there’s no question that many of those who are happy about that won’t be nearly as happy when their homes are flooded during the next big storm.

One of the responsibilities of government is to provide things for the collective that we can’t provide as individuals. Infrastructure is one of those things. We have a responsibility to contribute our fair share. But that doesn’t mean everyone is willing.

So what to do? Allow MSD to raise rates the full 20%? Stick with the current 6.9% hike? Or pay no increase at all? Please, call and share your opinion.

I'm Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.

