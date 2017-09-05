WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions expected to announce - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions expected to announce end to DACA legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Congress should "get ready" to take on immigration legislation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce Tuesday it will end in six months a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

We are streaming the news conference live right here. Click on the video player above to view the live stream. 

[MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE.]

The decision to delay the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, would give Congress time to act. But Congress has struggled to act on immigration because of divisions within the Republican party.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday: "Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!"

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

