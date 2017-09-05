Police say jewelry thieves armed with walkie-talkies tunneled in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say jewelry thieves armed with walkie-talkies tunneled into Dan's Pawn Shop

Posted: Updated:
Jose Arias, Abel Rivas-Rodriguez and Maximino Hernandez-Mena (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Jose Arias, Abel Rivas-Rodriguez and Maximino Hernandez-Mena (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested three men after they tunneled in to a local pawn shop and tried to escape with $25,000 worth of jewelry.

According to arrest reports, the incident took place just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, at the Dan's Pawn Shop at 4313 Preston Highway, near the interchange between I-65 and the Watterson Expressway.

Police say they were dispatched to that location after someone triggered a burglar alarm. When officers arrived, they allegedly saw three men -- 59-year-old Jose Arias, of Miami; 51-year-old Abel Rivas-Rodriguez, of Hialeath, Florida; and 52-year-old Maximino Hernandez-Mena, of Miami -- in the back of the business, trying to get into a car. 

Police say Rivas-Rodriguez and Hernandez-Mena had shirts around their faces. According to arrest reports, Hernandez-Mena had a mask, black clothing and a bag filled with jewelry. Rivaz-Rodriguez's pockets were also filled with jewelry, according to police.

Police say Arias was found with walkie-talkies.

According to the arrest reports, the men had used a sledgehammer and a pry bar to smash into the building, before tunneling a hole into the back of the business. Police say once inside, they "dismantled" a jewelry case, and filled their pockets and a black bag with more than $25,000 worth of jewelry.

Police said they used walkie-talkies to communicate during the operation.

All three of the men were arrested and charged with third-degree burglary. They are currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.