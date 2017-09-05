A festival Saturday celebrates the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Highlands Festival 2017 celebrates everything in the Highlands.

Saturday, September 9, check out the hottest art, craft and music beginning at 1 p.m.

The new and improved Fun Zone features food, a DJ spinning tunes from the Red Bull Fire Truck, and a covered beer garden. The music starts at 4 p.m.

All of the Highlands Festival activities will take place along Baxter Avenue, from Highland Avenue to Broadway.

Admission is free, but there is a suggested $1 donation to The Arrow Fund. The Arrow Fund is nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to animals who have been victims of extreme torture, abuse, or neglect.

Click here to get connected to the Highlands Festival 2017.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.