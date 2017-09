LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville baseball team celebrated Labor Day with a cool trick.

The team pulled off an impressive trick shot, showing off their talents in a pool.

The trick shot starts with a toss from a player on a trampoline. The ball is caught by a player on the slide, who keeps the ball in play until it finally lands in a basketball goal.

Annual Labor Day Trick Shot...Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/UvgdCpERg8 — Louisville Baseball (@UofLBaseball) September 4, 2017

The U of L baseball teams pulls off a trick shot like this one every year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.