U of L student athletes donate items for Hurricane Harvey victim

U of L student athletes donate items for Hurricane Harvey victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville student athletes are stepping up to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Dozens of athletes loaded a semi-truck full of Louisville athletic apparel on Tuesday morning.

The truck also included items like shoes and toiletries and is now headed to Texas to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"It means a lot to be a servant for people, to give them what they don't have. They probably feel vulnerable down there. They've just lost everything," said U of L cheerleader Kayla Stach.

People's light shine their brightest when they're serving. That's what these athletes get a chance to do today. Not everybody can do everything, but everybody can do something," said FCA Chaplain Chris Morgan.

The clothing items were donated by the U of L Athletic Department.

