POLICE: Prospective buyer of motor scooter arrested after failin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Prospective buyer of motor scooter arrested after failing to return from 'test drive'

Posted: Updated:
Dylan T. Robinson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Dylan T. Robinson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man days after he took a motor scooter for a "test drive" and failed to return it to its rightful owner.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on Aug. 29. Police say the victim placed an ad on LetGo.com in an attempt to sell a $2,300 motor scooter.

Police say 19-year-old Dylan T. Robinson responded to that ad and the two arranged to meet. During the meeting, police say the victim allowed Robinson to take the scooter for a "test drive" -- and he never returned.

The victim then called Jeffersontown Police and filed a report.

A warrant was issued for Robinson's arrest on Monday, Sept. 4, and he was taken into custody later that afternoon. He's charged with theft.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved. 

