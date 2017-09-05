Louisville man accused of hitting 2 cars, running 8 more off the - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of hitting 2 cars, running 8 more off the road in Bullitt County

Posted: Updated:
Jon Pont (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center) Jon Pont (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested a Louisville man after he hit two cars and ran eight more off the road in Bullitt County.

According to an arrest report, 55-year-old Jon Pont was driving westbound on Highway 44 in Shepherdsville Monday night when he hit a car in front of The Washboard laundry mat, near Tara Circle.

Police say one person was in that vehicle.

According to the arrest report, Pont continued driving west on Highway 44. Police say a witness followed him. That witness told officers Pont ran about eight vehicles off the roadway, and that "it looked like he was trying to hit people head-on." 

Pont then hit another vehicle -- with three people inside it -- that was driving in the opposite lane. The crash caused Pont to swerve off the road, hit a tree, then drive into a ditch.

When officers confronted Pont, he allegedly had "slurred speech" and couldn't walk on his own. Police say he also failed to produce an insurance card.

He was eventually arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid or assistance, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure of a vehicle owner to maintain required insurance and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

