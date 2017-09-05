KHS offering unicorn, puppy and kitten grams Sept. 14 & 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If a visit from a kitten or puppy just isn't enough, what about a unicorn?

The Kentucky Humane Society is offering puppy, kitten and unicorn grams as part of Give for Good Louisville.

For $200, KHS will bring a costumed puppy or kitten to a home or business for 30 minutes. But for $500, they'll deliver a unicorn gram with Mason, a white miniature horse with a unicorn horn.

The event runs Thursday and Friday, September 14th through 15th.

To arrange a Puppy, Kitten or Unicorn Gram for an office or home, contact KHS Community Relations director Frank Hanlon at 502-515-3143 or fhanlon@kyhumane.org. Reservations must be made with a credit card.

Spots are limited, so advance registration is required. Gifts are tax deductible.

