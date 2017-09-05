Tight job market forces GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-lev - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tight job market forces GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers

Posted: Updated:
Workers make washers in Appliance Park's Building 1, Sept. 1, 2017 Workers make washers in Appliance Park's Building 1, Sept. 1, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The tight Louisville job market has forced GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers at Louisville Appliance Park to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday.

GE Appliances began hiring at $12 an hour in February after the park’s workforce approved a labor contract that created a second tier of lower-paid workers – part of the company’s plan to become more “competitive” in manufacturing appliances.

But, as the president of the local union representing park workers predicted, the $12 per hour starting wasn’t competitive for attracting workers in Louisville, where the metro-area unemployment rate stands at 5 percent.

“The Louisville labor market continues to be very tight and is causing challenges in attracting and retaining production employees here at the Park. We’ve all seen it . . . you can’t drive around the city without seeing hiring signs everywhere,” GE Appliances said in a message to employees on Tuesday.

As a result, about 280 workers hired since February will get an immediate bump to $14 per hour, GE Appliances spokeswoman Kim Freeman said.

There about 175 open jobs at the park, which makes washers and dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators, among other appliances.  

Before workers approved the contract in January, starting pay was about $15 an hour at the park.

Under the new contract, the lower-tier workers were to be phased into a $14 per hour wage over a period no longer than two years. Now the change will occur immediately.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.