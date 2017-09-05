Tight job market forces GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers

The tight Louisville job market has forced GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers at Louisville Appliance Park to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. GE Appliances began hiring at $12 an hour in February after the park’s workforce approved a labor contract.More >>
Under new Chinese ownership, Louisville-based GE Appliances has invested $100 million to upgrade manufacturing capabilities this year. The company's new leaders sat down with reporters for the first time on Friday.More >>
Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.More >>
A consultant hired by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration recommends fixing Kentucky’s pension debts of at least $35 billion by, among other measures, freezing benefits and moving state and local government workers into less secure, 401(k)-style plans.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed AT&T’s lawsuit against Louisville Metro government over a local utility pole law aimed at clearing the way for new broadband providers like Google Fiber.More >>
The Louisville family that owns the Al J. Schneider Co. is headed back to court after failing to settle their differences over the future of the firm and its $300 million in assets, despite private talks that went on for nearly a year.More >>
"We just felt it was going too far..." said committee chairman Rep. Stan Lee, a Republican from Lexington.More >>
Beneath turmoil at the top of the company, Ford’s two plants in Louisville are humming along at what appears to be record employment.More >>
