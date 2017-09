LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former muffler repair shop is being transformed into a popular BBQ restaurant.

Feast BBQ will open at a location at the corner of Taylorsville Road and Watterson Trail in Jeffersontown's historic Gaslight Square District. It will be the third Feast BBQ location, along with the restaurants in Nulu and New Albany.

Construction is underway now on that location. It is expected to open early next year.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.