Evander Holyfield's 'Real Deal Boxing' returning to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's an event that is sure to be a knockout success.

"Real Deal Boxing," which is part of boxing legend Evander Holyfield's "Real Deal Sports and Entertainment" is coming back to Louisville on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The event will take place at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Hotel.

Advance tickets are being sold for $125, $75 and $40 and went on sale Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased online.

On the night of the event, doors will open at 6 p.m. The first bell is set for 6:30 p.m.

