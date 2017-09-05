Former President Obama calls decision to phase out DACA 'cruel' and "self-defeating'

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President Barack Obama calls President Donald Trump's decision to phase out the so-called DACA program "cruel" and "self-defeating."

The program has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it's rescinding the program and leaving it to Congress to come up with an alternative.

Obama did not mention Trump by name in his statement on Facebook but says a "shadow has been cast" over some of the nation's best and brightest young people. He says targeting them is wrong "because they have done nothing wrong."

Obama says it's up to members of Congress to act and he joins his voice with the majority of Americans who hopes Congress will step up.

The former president wrapped up his statement by saying Americans need to speak out for future generations.

"What makes us American is not a question of what we look like, or where our names come from, or the way we pray. What makes us American is our fidelity to a set of ideals - that all of us are created equal; that all of us deserve the chance to make of our lives what we will; that all of us share an obligation to stand up, speak out, and secure our most cherished values for the next generation. That’s how America has traveled this far. That’s how, if we keep at it, we will ultimately reach that more perfect union."

