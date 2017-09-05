Members of local female motorcycle club take relief supplies to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Members of local female motorcycle club take relief supplies to Texas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several local motorcycle clubs have stepped up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The female group "Top Notch Riders" reached out to other local motorcycle groups to fill a truck and trailer with supplies. The group took the supplies to Texas and helped pass them out to those in need.

Members of the group say most of the expenses were paid with their own personal money.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

