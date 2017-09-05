Ex-reserve police officer charged with stealing from Charlestown Little League

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Charlestown reserve police officer has resigned from the force after being accused of stealing from the Charlestown Little League.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull has charged 38-year-old Charles “Chuck” Deaton with one count of theft for allegedly stealing at least $300 from the league.

“It is a violation of trust to especially take this money that's associated with the little league for the benefit of children,” Mull said.

Last fall, the league launched an investigation into the missing funds.

“We just kind of were suspicious that we thought we should have more money in the bank,” said Little League President Rob Gullion. “We had an individual who went through line-by-line of the expenses that we had last year and starting questioning."

The investigation was led to Deaton, who at the time was the president of the league. Deaton, known to everyone as Chuck, was also a volunteer reserve Charlestown Police officer.

“We wanted the situation looked at by an independent source, so I turned all the investigation over to the Indiana State Police who investigated it thoroughly,” said Charlestown Police Chief Keith McDonald.

Deaton resigned from the police force in March. There was no answer when WDRB News knocked on the door of his Charlestown home.

People who know Deaton said he is a good man who, apparently, made a bad mistake. Gullion has nothing but kind words for him.

“I have not one bad thing to say about Chuck," Gullion said. "He's a great guy."

Even McDonald and Mull said they are surprised at the accusation.

“He was a great officer," McDonald said. "Again, this whole situation is not the Chuck Deaton that we know."

“He's done a lot of good things for the community in the past," Mull added. "I think in this situation, he made a mistake, as many people do. He'll be accountable for that mistake."

Deaton’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment. Deaton is due in court in October.

