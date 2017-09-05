Despite refinancing, Louisville Arena Authority to make higher annual KFC Yum! Center debt payments

WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.More >>
WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.More >>
According to an arrest report, the incident happened August 27.More >>
According to an arrest report, the incident happened August 27.More >>
After a 30-year coaching career and 16 years working as a special assistant to the president of the University of Louisville, Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum says he's done all he can, and wishes the school well.More >>
After a 30-year coaching career and 16 years working as a special assistant to the president of the University of Louisville, Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum says he's done all he can, and wishes the school well.More >>
Peter G. Gall, 21, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis.More >>
Peter G. Gall, 21, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested three men after they tunneled in to a local pawn shop and tried to escape with $25,000 worth of jewelry.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested three men after they tunneled in to a local pawn shop and tried to escape with $25,000 worth of jewelry.More >>
Officials say the suspect was told the investigator was a "minor persona."More >>
Officials say the suspect was told the investigator was a "minor persona."More >>
The sentence the judge handed down, and the penalty Crystal Maupin will pay, if she violates the conditions.More >>
The sentence the judge handed down, and the penalty Crystal Maupin will pay, if she violates the conditions.More >>
Police say the owner of the scooter got tired of waiting -- so he filed a police report.More >>
Police say the owner of the scooter got tired of waiting -- so he filed a police report.More >>
Preliminary figures show the arena board would pay less over the next decade, but starting in 2030 the debt service would be higher than current levels.More >>
Preliminary figures show the arena board would pay less over the next decade, but starting in 2030 the debt service would be higher than current levels.More >>
The movement to bring down statues linked to Confederate leaders and officers -- in Louisville and elsewhere in the state -- has raised a series of questions about how history is remembered in public spaces.More >>
The movement to bring down statues linked to Confederate leaders and officers -- in Louisville and elsewhere in the state -- has raised a series of questions about how history is remembered in public spaces.More >>
A long-running debate over the Davis monument was rekindled after white nationalists rallied this month in Charlottesville, Va., to oppose plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.More >>
A long-running debate over the Davis monument was rekindled after white nationalists rallied this month in Charlottesville, Va., to oppose plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.More >>
State data paints a mixed picture of pedestrian and bicycle safety in Louisville, with injury collisions at their lowest level through mid-August than during any year since 2011.More >>
State data paints a mixed picture of pedestrian and bicycle safety in Louisville, with injury collisions at their lowest level through mid-August than during any year since 2011.More >>
In a 42-page response to a series of charges against Johnson, attorney Thomas McAdam denies “every allegation” made by a council committee trying to remove the longtime Democrat.More >>
In a 42-page response to a series of charges against Johnson, attorney Thomas McAdam denies “every allegation” made by a council committee trying to remove the longtime Democrat.More >>
That amount – the largest public subsidy involved -- has more than doubled from previous estimates detailed in a March letter of intent between Passport and Metro government. At the time, $2.8 million to $4 million in tax rebates were expected.More >>
That amount – the largest public subsidy involved -- has more than doubled from previous estimates detailed in a March letter of intent between Passport and Metro government. At the time, $2.8 million to $4 million in tax rebates were expected.More >>
Officials plan to add pavement markings and review curve speeds and crash reports in the wake of three tractor trailers overturning in the past month, a Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman said.More >>
Officials plan to add pavement markings and review curve speeds and crash reports in the wake of three tractor trailers overturning in the past month, a Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman said.More >>
The Bluegrass Institute, a free-market think tank, challenged whether the meeting complied with a state requirement that public agencies meet at places that are convenient for the public.More >>
The Bluegrass Institute, a free-market think tank, challenged whether the meeting complied with a state requirement that public agencies meet at places that are convenient for the public.More >>