Immigrants fearing deportation protest DACA rollback at rally in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Immigrants fearing deportation protest DACA rollback at rally in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people protested outside the federal courthouse in downtown Louisville on Tuesday against the Trump administration's decision to faze out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program

They chanted, "No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all," and held signs like "Defend the Dreamers."

"This is the most cruel, anti-family, anti-American thing that a president can do and it lays on his feet," said Danny Alvarez, a local immigration attorney.

A woman named Sassa, who didn't want her last name used, attended the rally and said she constantly lives in fear. She immigrated from Panama and came to Louisville recently to earn a degree.

"So many people have a misconception that we are rapists," Sassa said. "...(That) we are here to take everything but give nothing. But in actuality, we give everything for just the sake of being here."

She's now 21 years old, but came to the U.S. at 3 years old. She classifies as one of the immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children but were protected from deportation under DACA. There's an estimated 5,000 such immigrants in Louisville.

Protesters took the rally into the federal courthouse up to Kentucky U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell's Office, but he wasn't there.

"We're asking for civil rights, for equal rights for every one of these students, these families, these workers who live alongside us everyday," one protester said.

The rally continued to grow with many other groups, including Black Lives Matter and the Fairness Campaign, attending in support. 

No one was arrested during Tuesday's protest.

