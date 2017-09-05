Immigrants fearing deportation protest DACA rollback at rally in downtown Louisville

Police say the owner of the scooter got tired of waiting -- so he filed a police report.

The sentence the judge handed down, and the penalty Crystal Maupin will pay, if she violates the conditions.

Officials say the suspect was told the investigator was a "minor persona."

Louisville man arrested for trying to meet person he thought was underage for sex

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested three men after they tunneled in to a local pawn shop and tried to escape with $25,000 worth of jewelry.

Peter G. Gall, 21, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis.

After a 30-year coaching career and 16 years working as a special assistant to the president of the University of Louisville, Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum says he's done all he can, and wishes the school well.

WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people protested outside the federal courthouse in downtown Louisville on Tuesday against the Trump administration's decision to faze out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.

They chanted, "No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all," and held signs like "Defend the Dreamers."

"This is the most cruel, anti-family, anti-American thing that a president can do and it lays on his feet," said Danny Alvarez, a local immigration attorney.

A woman named Sassa, who didn't want her last name used, attended the rally and said she constantly lives in fear. She immigrated from Panama and came to Louisville recently to earn a degree.

"So many people have a misconception that we are rapists," Sassa said. "...(That) we are here to take everything but give nothing. But in actuality, we give everything for just the sake of being here."

She's now 21 years old, but came to the U.S. at 3 years old. She classifies as one of the immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children but were protected from deportation under DACA. There's an estimated 5,000 such immigrants in Louisville.

Protesters took the rally into the federal courthouse up to Kentucky U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell's Office, but he wasn't there.

"We're asking for civil rights, for equal rights for every one of these students, these families, these workers who live alongside us everyday," one protester said.

The rally continued to grow with many other groups, including Black Lives Matter and the Fairness Campaign, attending in support.

No one was arrested during Tuesday's protest.

