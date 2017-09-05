Authorities arrest man wanted for questioning in theft of traile - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities arrest man wanted for questioning in theft of trailer from Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man wanted for questioning for a Bullitt County stolen trailer has been arrested at a casino.

The Harrison County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office says Herbert Howard was arrested Monday at 3:30 a.m. at Horseshoe Casino.

The agency says it's holding him for the Hardin County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office for a charge of identity theft.

Harrison County says several agencies in Kentucky-- including Bullitt County-- have been looking for Howard.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has charged James Brooks in connection with a veteran's stolen trailer, but was also looking for Howard for questioning.

