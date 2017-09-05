Authorities arrest man wanted for questioning in theft of trailer from Bullitt County

WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.More >>
WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.More >>
Several agencies in Kentucky-- including Bullitt County-- have been looking for Herbert Howard.More >>
Several agencies in Kentucky-- including Bullitt County-- have been looking for Herbert Howard.More >>
Officials say the suspect was told the investigator was a "minor persona."More >>
Officials say the suspect was told the investigator was a "minor persona."More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested three men after they tunneled in to a local pawn shop and tried to escape with $25,000 worth of jewelry.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested three men after they tunneled in to a local pawn shop and tried to escape with $25,000 worth of jewelry.More >>
A witness told police it looked like he was trying to hit other drivers head-on.More >>
A witness told police it looked like he was trying to hit other drivers head-on.More >>
Police say the owner of the scooter got tired of waiting -- so he filed a police report.More >>
Police say the owner of the scooter got tired of waiting -- so he filed a police report.More >>
The state reportedly chipped in another $50,000.More >>
The state reportedly chipped in another $50,000.More >>
According to an arrest report, the incident happened August 27.More >>
According to an arrest report, the incident happened August 27.More >>