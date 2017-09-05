REPORT: LMPD officer accused of rape was passed over by 4 other police departments

Police say the owner of the scooter got tired of waiting -- so he filed a police report.

Police say the owner of the scooter got tired of waiting -- so he filed a police report.

The sentence the judge handed down, and the penalty Crystal Maupin will pay, if she violates the conditions.

Officials say the suspect was told the investigator was a "minor persona."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police Department officer who now faces several allegations of rape has applied to a number of police departments, but was rejected several times, all for reasons that had nothing to do with any claims of sexual misconduct.

Six women have accused Pablo Cano of rape.

"I couldn't believe it was happening," said one of the alleged victims, who asked to remain anonymous. "A police officer in uniform was doing that to me."

As the investigation into the allegations against Cano unfolds, documents have been uncovered indicating that he has consistently tried to leave Louisville.

A background investigation completed by Miami-Dade Police Department on Cano in June found that he applied to at least six other police departments after being offered a job by LMPD.

One of those applications is still pending, but four were rejected. Those rejections were based, in whole or in part, on Cano's admissions of prior drug use or alleged inconsistencies in his statements about prior drug use.

The Miami-Dade Police Department wouldn't hire him in 2016 after Cano said he'd used mushrooms about five times in the 15 years prior to his application.

In 2014, he never mentioned the mushrooms to the Coral Gables Police Department but said he'd used marijuana between 1996 and 2005.

Earlier this year, both the Davie Police Department and the Aventura Police Department passed on Cano after he told both departments he'd only used mushrooms once and marijuana a few times.

With conflicting stories and several traffic citations, the Miami-Dade Police Department passed on Cano, saying there were better qualified candidates.

None of this was brought up during Cano's application to LMPD, because the city's questionnaire doesn't ask applicants to list prior police departments they've applied to, nor does it inquire about every drug used by the applicant in his or her past.

The questionnaire does ask if applicants have used, possessed or sold marijuana in the last three years, or controlled substances or narcotics in the last six years.

Drugs are not the only red flag in Cano's history. A report details an incident in September 2015 when he shot a homeowner's pit bull. According to the report, he went to the house on a report of a break-in.

It was later discovered that there was no break-in, just a back door with a bad latch and two teens at home who didn't hear him call.

The dog died.

Four months later, Cano failed his final LMPD police training evaluation. A training officer wrote that Cano wasn't ready to go solo and that he had several safety issues.

Despite all of this, WDRB News could find nothing in Cano's history about rape or sexual abuse. His attorney maintains his innocence.

Three accusers have filed lawsuits.

While the criminal investigation plays out, Cano is off the streets on administrative leave.

LMPD refused to provide the background report that the agency completed on Cano before he was hired. A spokesman said that, unlike Florida laws, Kentucky public information laws don't require police to divulge that information to the media.

