Local mobile boutique Betty Jeffries opens first permanent store at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

A Louisville designer set up his first permanent brick and mortar store at Oxmoor Center selling vintage clothing and handmade jewelry, but the road to Ralph London's first store front was not a path well-traveled.

Betty Jeffries started as a mobile boutique in a truck three years ago, along with a few pop up shops along the way. The boutique’s name and all its inspiration comes from London’s mother.

“What I really wanted this space to feel like was mom's farm house growing up,” London said.

It’s decked with old-fashioned mannequins, retro wall paper samples, dresses with apple prints, sewing machine prints and pencil prints to name a few. The shop sells handmade jewelry, local honey and flowers from a local farm.

London said he wants people to feel an experience when they shop through his designs.

“The TV in the front window reminds me of back when I was growing up when I was younger and a lot of the clothes go back to like the 60s and the early 70s, and I just think it's really neat,” said Lee Ann McIntosh, who stopped in Betty Jeffries on Tuesday.

According to London, the store’s experience is what could set his apart from others in the mall at a time when the retail industry across the country and here in Louisville is shifting to e-commerce.

Market analysts say online sales could double in the next five to ten years, reaching 40 percent of all sales. Macy's, Kmart and Rue 21 have all announced plans to close stores in Louisville.

In a climate like that, opening a brick and mortar store inside a mall could be considered a gamble.

“Among all these big box stores that are so corporate-owned, you just love to see someone individual do well,” McIntosh said.

London said he thinks the Betty Jeffries experience is what’s making the recent weeks since the store opened his best weeks yet.

“When I compare apples to apples, it would definitely be my best month so far,” London said.

London will still run the Betty Jeffries mobile boutique at local events and festivals. For a schedule, click here.

