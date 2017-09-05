Louisville seeks public comment at Wednesday meeting on city art - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville seeks public comment at Wednesday meeting on city art

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville’s public art commission will allow 90 minutes of citizen comment during a special meeting Wednesday to discuss works on city property that could be seen as honoring “bigotry, discrimination, racism and/or slavery.”

The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Old Jail Auditorium, 514 W. Liberty Street. The auditorium is to open at 3:15 p.m.

People will be allowed to address the commission – for up to three minutes -- in the order in which they sign up. Comments also may be made online at https://louisvilleky.gov/government/public-art/public-art-review.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer ordered the citywide review of sculptures, paintings and other pieces on public property after a statue of Confederate soldier John Breckinridge Castleman near Cherokee Park was vandalized last month hours after violence at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The public art commission, whose 10 members include artists, elected leaders, art professors and museum curators, will review hundreds of pieces in the city’s catalog. Among them: a statue of Henry Clay, the 19th century Lexington statesman and slave owner, who greets visitors to Metro Hall; a bust of Castleman at the Highlands branch of the Louisville Free Public Library; and a statue of York, who was a slave when he aided William Clark and Meriwether Lewis during their westward journey.

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

