Louisville seeks public comment at Wednesday meeting on city art

Pablo Cano was rejected by several police departments -- but their decisions to turn him down had nothing to do with any claims of sexual misconduct.

Investigation: LMPD officer accused of rape was passed over by 4 other police departments

It's expected to bring 400 jobs and boost property values, but neighbors in St. Matthews think an eight-story, mixed-use building would be nothing but a problem.

The sentence the judge handed down, and the penalty Crystal Maupin will pay, if she violates the conditions.

The tight Louisville job market has forced GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers at Louisville Appliance Park to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. GE Appliances began hiring at $12 an hour in February after the park’s workforce approved a labor contract.

The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history has made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean.

WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.

LMPD said a 9-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being accidentally set on fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville’s public art commission will allow 90 minutes of citizen comment during a special meeting Wednesday to discuss works on city property that could be seen as honoring “bigotry, discrimination, racism and/or slavery.”

The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Old Jail Auditorium, 514 W. Liberty Street. The auditorium is to open at 3:15 p.m.

People will be allowed to address the commission – for up to three minutes -- in the order in which they sign up. Comments also may be made online at https://louisvilleky.gov/government/public-art/public-art-review.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer ordered the citywide review of sculptures, paintings and other pieces on public property after a statue of Confederate soldier John Breckinridge Castleman near Cherokee Park was vandalized last month hours after violence at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The public art commission, whose 10 members include artists, elected leaders, art professors and museum curators, will review hundreds of pieces in the city’s catalog. Among them: a statue of Henry Clay, the 19th century Lexington statesman and slave owner, who greets visitors to Metro Hall; a bust of Castleman at the Highlands branch of the Louisville Free Public Library; and a statue of York, who was a slave when he aided William Clark and Meriwether Lewis during their westward journey.

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.