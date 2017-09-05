Louisville seeks public comment at Wednesday meeting on city art

LMPD said a 9-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being accidentally set on fire.More >>
WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.More >>
According to an arrest report, the incident happened August 27.More >>
The tight Louisville job market has forced GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers at Louisville Appliance Park to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. GE Appliances began hiring at $12 an hour in February after the park’s workforce approved a labor contract.More >>
The sentence the judge handed down, and the penalty Crystal Maupin will pay, if she violates the conditions.More >>
It's expected to bring 400 jobs and boost property values, but neighbors in St. Matthews think an eight-story, mixed-use building would be nothing but a problem.More >>
Pablo Cano was rejected by several police departments -- but their decisions to turn him down had nothing to do with any claims of sexual misconduct.More >>
Louisville’s public art commission will allow 90 minutes of citizen comment during a special meeting Wednesday to discuss works on city property that could be seen as honoring “bigotry, discrimination, racism and/or slavery.”More >>
Preliminary figures show the arena board would pay less over the next decade, but starting in 2030 the debt service would be higher than current levels.More >>
The movement to bring down statues linked to Confederate leaders and officers -- in Louisville and elsewhere in the state -- has raised a series of questions about how history is remembered in public spaces.More >>
A long-running debate over the Davis monument was rekindled after white nationalists rallied this month in Charlottesville, Va., to oppose plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.More >>
State data paints a mixed picture of pedestrian and bicycle safety in Louisville, with injury collisions at their lowest level through mid-August than during any year since 2011.More >>
In a 42-page response to a series of charges against Johnson, attorney Thomas McAdam denies “every allegation” made by a council committee trying to remove the longtime Democrat.More >>
That amount – the largest public subsidy involved -- has more than doubled from previous estimates detailed in a March letter of intent between Passport and Metro government. At the time, $2.8 million to $4 million in tax rebates were expected.More >>
Officials plan to add pavement markings and review curve speeds and crash reports in the wake of three tractor trailers overturning in the past month, a Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman said.More >>
