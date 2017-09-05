Dozens rally outside federal courthouse ahead of Wednesday's tri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dozens rally outside federal courthouse ahead of Wednesday's trial over Louisville abortion clinic

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's last abortion provider will fight to keep its license Wednesday in federal court.

About 12 hours before trial begins, dozens of pro-choice supporters rallied on the steps of the federal courthouse Tuesday night in downtown Louisville.

The EMW Women's Surgical Center, the only abortion clinic left in Kentucky, is taking on the Bevin administration after the state tried to revoke the clinic's license over transfer agreements with ambulance providers and hospitals.

If the license is revoked, Kentucky would be the only state in the country without an abortion clinic.

