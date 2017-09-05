9-year-old boy accidentally set on fire after playing with gasol - WDRB 41 Louisville News

9-year-old boy accidentally set on fire after playing with gasoline

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD said a 9-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being accidentally set on fire.

It happened just after 8 p.m in the 5200 block of Alba Way near Poplar Level Road and East Indian Trail. LMPD said two kids were "pretending to cook" and playing with gasoline with one of them was burned on the neck and shoulder. 

The boy was rushed to University Hospital, but he's expected to be OK.

No charges are expected.

