Several businesses tagged with graffiti overnight in the Smoketo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several businesses tagged with graffiti overnight in the Smoketown neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cleanup has already begun for Dillon and Lindsay Sadler after their boat maintenance business was vandalized yet again early Tuesday morning, a building that has been in their family for more than 40 years.

"We spent a ton of money and ton of time through here trying to get this place cleaned up, looking good," Dillon Sadler said.

Four businesses were tagged overnight near the intersection of South Clay and Finzer Streets in the Smoketown neighborhood. Expletives were written on walls that have been repainted several times before.

"We are doing all we can do just to keep everything going, and it's very hard to afford cameras," Dillon Sadler said.

Frensius Kidney Care across the alley does have security cameras, but that hasn't deterred the vandals.  A company truck was tagged overnight despite the fact the property is surrounded by a barbed wire fence.

"What else can you do?  Not much," said James Himes, who also had his business vandalized. "Unless you catch them red-handed, I don't know what else you can do, really."

The increased instances of graffiti have even lead Louisville Metro Council to appropriate additional funding to combat it.  

"It's a really unfortunate expenditure of money to have to spend money to clean up this particular type of work that folks are trying to call art," said Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith.

In the meantime, the Sadlers will keep at it, scrubbing and painting, something they're now experts at.

"It's just respect for people's personal belongings, personal property," Dillon Sadler said. "We've put a lot of time into this building."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

