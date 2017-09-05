Several businesses tagged with graffiti overnight in the Smoketown neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested three men after they tunneled in to a local pawn shop and tried to escape with $25,000 worth of jewelry.

The tight Louisville job market has forced GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers at Louisville Appliance Park to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. GE Appliances began hiring at $12 an hour in February after the park’s workforce approved a labor contract.

Officials say the suspect was told the investigator was a "minor persona."

Louisville man arrested for trying to meet person he thought was underage for sex

Peter G. Gall, 21, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis.

The sentence the judge handed down, and the penalty Crystal Maupin will pay, if she violates the conditions.

After a 30-year coaching career and 16 years working as a special assistant to the president of the University of Louisville, Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum says he's done all he can, and wishes the school well.

WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cleanup has already begun for Dillon and Lindsay Sadler after their boat maintenance business was vandalized yet again early Tuesday morning, a building that has been in their family for more than 40 years.

"We spent a ton of money and ton of time through here trying to get this place cleaned up, looking good," Dillon Sadler said.

Four businesses were tagged overnight near the intersection of South Clay and Finzer Streets in the Smoketown neighborhood. Expletives were written on walls that have been repainted several times before.

"We are doing all we can do just to keep everything going, and it's very hard to afford cameras," Dillon Sadler said.

Frensius Kidney Care across the alley does have security cameras, but that hasn't deterred the vandals. A company truck was tagged overnight despite the fact the property is surrounded by a barbed wire fence.

"What else can you do? Not much," said James Himes, who also had his business vandalized. "Unless you catch them red-handed, I don't know what else you can do, really."

The increased instances of graffiti have even lead Louisville Metro Council to appropriate additional funding to combat it.

"It's a really unfortunate expenditure of money to have to spend money to clean up this particular type of work that folks are trying to call art," said Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith.

In the meantime, the Sadlers will keep at it, scrubbing and painting, something they're now experts at.

"It's just respect for people's personal belongings, personal property," Dillon Sadler said. "We've put a lot of time into this building."

