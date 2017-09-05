Wrecker truck stolen from Bullitt County salvage lot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wrecker truck stolen from Bullitt County salvage lot

Posted: Updated:
Gary Lawson Gary Lawson

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wrecker was stolen a few weeks ago from Mass Tire and Automotive in Bullitt County.

The owner Gary Lawson, a county fiscal court judge, is hoping someone will come forward after leads dried up.

“I left here at 9:30 that night and went to fill it up with fuel and everything, get ready for the next day, and came in Monday morning and it was gone,” Lawson said.

Lawson said the lot's surveillance cameras were not working at the time, and cameras at the liquor store across the street caught a glimpse of it leaving, but the headlights were the only thing that showed up in the dark video

He has other trucks he can use, but they are much bigger and not as fuel efficient. Finding a replacement has been difficult.

“Right now, I’ve had trouble finding one of that capability doing what it did for the price,” Lawson said.

Lawson is hoping for new tips and thinks someone had to have a clear purpose for the truck since it is not a common thing to steal.

If you have any information about what happened to the truck, call Mt. Washington police.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

