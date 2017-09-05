St. Matthews residents express concerns over proposed 8-story, mixed-use building

Peter G. Gall, 21, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis.

Officials say the suspect was told the investigator was a "minor persona."

Louisville man arrested for trying to meet person he thought was underage for sex

The tight Louisville job market has forced GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers at Louisville Appliance Park to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. GE Appliances began hiring at $12 an hour in February after the park’s workforce approved a labor contract.

The sentence the judge handed down, and the penalty Crystal Maupin will pay, if she violates the conditions.

After a 30-year coaching career and 16 years working as a special assistant to the president of the University of Louisville, Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum says he's done all he can, and wishes the school well.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened August 27.

LMPD said a 9-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being accidentally set on fire.

WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.

It's expected to bring 400 jobs and boost property values, but neighbors in St. Matthews think an eight-story, mixed-use building would be nothing but a problem.

The building would replace the Tafel Motors dealership on Shelbyville Road. Residents think it would make traffic problems even worse and want the $40 million project to be built elsewhere.

A neighborhood meeting was held Tuesday night to address residents' concerns about "The Stockwell" building in St. Matthews, which would be home to retail stores, restaurants and 276 high-end apartments.

"No one is going to fix the nightmare that we know will be created," one resident said.

"I want to know what you're willing to give, and then maybe we can reach common ground," another added.

The developer, Investment Property Advisors, told St. Matthews City Council to hold off on voting for the plan to hear more from the affected neighborhood.

"We wanted to reach out to neighbors," developer Chase Sorrick said. "We legitimately want to try to address their concerns."

Cathi Clark said her home is 100 feet from the proposed site and it would limit neighbors' access to Church Way.

"I live there" Clark told the panel. "You all don't live there ... There's no reason you all can't build on the property you have without closing our road."

Fred White walked out of the meeting, frustrated.

"If i felt like there was some progress, I would've stayed," he said. "All they're trying to do is put a different shade of lipstick on a pig."

To address traffic concerns, the developer is offering a secured gate to keep non-residents off of Church Way.

"Unfortunately, I don't think they received it, but it is a legitimate effort to try to address that concern," Sorrick said.

"We all get the fact that you can build this the way you wanna build it right now," another neighbor said. "All we're asking is that you consider all of us around and the families that live there and how this impacts us."

The developer expects city council to take a vote as soon as next week. If passed, construction will start next fall.

