Metro Corrections inmate accused of smearing officer's face with feces prompts blood controversy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections is facing brand new charges after authorities say she smeared feces on a corrections officer's face -- but it's what happened next that left the leaders of the jail's union furious.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Tuesday, just before 4:30 p.m.

Police say 32-year-old Kimberly Jackson, "intentionally smeared a large quantity of feces" on the face of the female corrections officer.

"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.

Jackson was charged with third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jackson's father called WDRB to say that she has a history of mental illness and was "not in her right mind" when this is alleged to have happened.He added that he does not condone what his daughter is accused of doing.

Corrections officers say they're furious about what happened next. According to Tracy Dotson, president of the Metro Corrections FOP, Jackson was taken to University Hospital shortly after the incident, so that her blood could be drawn and she could be checked for any diseases in the event the corrections officers who were allegedly assaulted needed to vaccinated against them.

But Dotson says the hospital staff refused to draw the blood, despite a judge's court order.

"This is something that we have done many, many times -- this year, last year, the year before that," Dotson said. "This is a common occurrence for us. It's a common occurrence for U of L, to do these blood draws."

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the hospital denied that staff refused to draw blood, indicating that said staff were merely double-checking the hospital's policy. Since then, the spokesperson said, Jackson's blood was drawn. Dotson says the tests were negative but the officer has already begun treatment and will likely be out of work for at least a week.

Jackson appeared in court Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, it's not the first time Jackson has been accused of assaulting a member of law enforcement.

In January of 2016, Jackson was accused of spitting on the officer's ear and cheek and then telling the officer she had HIV. She was accused in October of 2016 of also spitting in an officer's face. She was also charged in December of 2016 for spitting on a corrections officer.

A judge ordered a mental evaluation for Jackson on Wednesday morning.

