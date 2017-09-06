Metro Corrections inmate accused of smearing officer's face with feces prompts blood controversy

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...More >>
Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...More >>
Police say three employees of a Cleveland fast food restaurant opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.More >>
Police say three employees of a Cleveland fast food restaurant opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.More >>
All of the suspects are 19 years old.More >>
All of the suspects are 19 years old.More >>
"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.More >>
"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.More >>
But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.More >>
But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.More >>
Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."More >>
Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."More >>
WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.More >>
WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.More >>
Several agencies in Kentucky-- including Bullitt County-- have been looking for Herbert Howard.More >>
Several agencies in Kentucky-- including Bullitt County-- have been looking for Herbert Howard.More >>