Interstate 65 southbound to close this weekend in downtown Louisville

Interstate 65 southbound to close this weekend in downtown Louis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big traffic changes are coming this weekend on Interstate 65 in Louisville. 

Southbound lanes of I-65 will close to make safety improvements that include adding a high-friction surface to "hospital curve,"  which is an accident-porone stretch of highway between the Chestnut Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard exits. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the interstate two weekends this fall to rehab both the south and northbound lanes of I-65.
  
Weather permitting, I-65 South is currently scheduled for closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, September 8 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 11. Motorists will be detoured on to I-64 West to I-264 East and then reconnected with I-65 South. 

Northbound lanes of I-65 are tentatively scheduled to close October 20-23. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work could be delayed by weather or other issues.  But they will post traffic updates on their website, Facebook and Twitter.  

