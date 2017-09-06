Speed Art Museum invites families to 'Art in the Park'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 4th Annual Art in the Park at the Speed Art Museum is Sunday, September 10, 2017. From noon to 5 p.m., enjoy art, music, food and fun.

Art in the Park at the Speed includes art activities for families of all ages, led by art teachers from local elementary schools, both private and public, and the U of L Hite Art Institute.

Also, the USTA will set up mini tennis courts with racquets and instructors to inspire guests to participate in the sport.

There will be face painters and a balloon artist creating balloon sculptures, and larger than life building blocks for all ages.

Appalatin will provide music throughout the afternoon.

Local food trucks and Wiltshire at the Speed Café will have food for purchase.

Art in the Park is free and open to the public, and runs from noon to 5 p.m.

The museum is open to wander through the galleries and enjoy the art, including a special exhibition, Southern Accent.

It will also be a good chance to see the Ai Wei Wei zodiac sculptures outside, before they leave the Speed later in September.

All other activities are outside, weather permitting, or inside in the Grand Hall and Art Sparks areas.

