Trial that will decide fate of Kentucky's last abortion clinic begins

People who know Charles "Chuck" Deaton said he is a good man who, apparently, made a bad mistake.

People who know Charles "Chuck" Deaton said he is a good man who, apparently, made a bad mistake.

The tight Louisville job market has forced GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers at Louisville Appliance Park to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. GE Appliances began hiring at $12 an hour in February after the park’s workforce approved a labor contract.

The tight Louisville job market has forced GE Appliances to raise pay for entry-level workers at Louisville Appliance Park to $14 an hour, the company said Tuesday. GE Appliances began hiring at $12 an hour in February after the park’s workforce approved a labor contract.

A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.

A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.

Outraged pregnant woman says she was asked to leave restaurant because belly was showing

Outraged pregnant woman says she was asked to leave restaurant because belly was showing

"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.

"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.

WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.

WDRB News is fighting what its attorney calls a “clearly illegal“ search warrant obtained by Louisville Metro Police that would allow officers to comb through the station’s newsroom.

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

LMPD said a 9-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being accidentally set on fire Tuesday evening.

LMPD said a 9-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being accidentally set on fire Tuesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A trial is underway in federal court to decide whether Kentucky will become the first state without a clinic that performs abortions.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said the EMW Women's Surgical Center, located on West Market Street in Louisville, is failing to meet state health regulations.

The argument is over a transfer agreement. Those opposed say Bevin only wants to create more barriers for women seeking abortions. On Wednesday morning, attorneys for Bevin, the EMW Women's Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood began to hash it out in court.

Brigitte Amiri, an attorney with the ACLU, said what's at stake is whether Kentucky becomes the first state where abortion is banned. Earlier this year, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services tried to take the clinic's license.

Bevin's administration told the clinic it was not meeting state health regulations requiring abortion clinics to have transfer agreements with local hospitals and ambulance services in cases of medical emergencies.

State regulators said those conditions are safeguards that protect women's health, but the clinic argues the requirements are an unconstitutional barrier to abortion because they lack "medical justification."

In court Wednesday, a judge heard testimony from a doctor who performs abortions. The doctor disputed the need for transfer agreements, saying complications during abortions are rare and are typically handled by the clinic staff.

Stephen Pitt, an attorney for Bevin, said he is only interested in protecting the health and welfare of Kentucky women.

"The governor and the secretary of the cabinet are attempting to enforce the law that requires, for the safety of women, for abortion clinics and other clinics to have transfer agreements with hospitals, as well as recognized every state in this area, most states in the union have those statutes," Pitt said.

Kentucky is one of seven states with just one abortion provider left.

Pro-life advocates said what happens in the trail could set the precedent for other states. It's expected to last at least three days.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.