Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville woman has been arrested after police say two small children were found alone inside a vehicle.

According to an arrest report, officers from the Shelbyville Police Department were sent to the parking lot of Marion Village Apartments, just south of the intersection of Midland Trail and Mack Walters Road, on Tuesday afternoon, after someone reported that two children were left alone in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, officers say they found the children inside a vehicle, with the windows rolled up. Police say a 1-year-old girl was inside asleep, covered with a blanket, while an older male child was playing on the floor of the vehicle.

According to the arrest report, police were able to talk the boy into unlocking the door.

Police say they quickly woke the 1-year-old up, and found that she was, "sweating and hot." At that point, police say they contacted EMS.

The Weather Channel reported that the outside temperature in Shelbyville at the time of the incident was 71 degrees, according to police.

Police say that, about 7-10 minutes after they arrived, they spotted 25-year-old Chelsey Vessels -- the woman responsible for the children -- walking around the nearby apartment complex. When they confronted her, she said she had parked her vehicle there and walked to a nearby parking lot to meet with a man.

According to the arrest report, Vessels would not have been able to see her vehicle -- and the children -- from the location where the meeting would have taken place. Police say witnesses told them the vehicle had been parked there 20-30 minutes before officers arrived.

The location is considered a "high drug-trafficking area," according to police.

Vessels was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. She is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

Police say the children were released into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.