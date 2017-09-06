Local McDonald's offering free McNuggets to first responders for 9/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First reponders are being honored by McDonald's on the National Day of Service and Remembrance on September 11.



Local McDonald’s owner/operators are giving all Kentuckiana-area police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel one free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets from September 11 through September 15, 2017.

The restaurant is honoring first responders for their hard work and dedication to the community with its "McNuggets of Appreciation" program.

First responders can visit a local participating McDonald’s Restaurants of Kentuckiana location, show their state-issued identification card and receive an order of McNuggets.



