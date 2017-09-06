Local McDonald's offering free McNuggets to first responders for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local McDonald's offering free McNuggets to first responders for 9/11

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First reponders are being honored by McDonald's on the National Day of Service and Remembrance on September 11. 
 
Local McDonald’s owner/operators are giving all Kentuckiana-area police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel one free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets from September 11 through September 15, 2017. 

The restaurant is honoring first responders for their hard work and dedication to the community with its "McNuggets of Appreciation" program. 

First responders can visit a local participating McDonald’s Restaurants of Kentuckiana location, show their state-issued identification card and receive an order of McNuggets. 
 
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.