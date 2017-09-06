Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- College football season opener w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- College football season opener wrap-up, college football injuries, Denny Crum's recovery

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is in the books.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford rose to the occasion offering viewers fantastic insight into the week's biggest sports headlines.

Mix their commentary with lots of questions and comments from viewers and it made for an excellent chat.

Here's a look at some of what came up in this week's chat:

- Wrapping up the first weekend of college football

- How have injuries altered the college football scene?

- A look at Denny Crum's remarkable recovery from a stroke

Check out the full replay of this week's chat right now.

You can always make your voice heard during the live chat on Wednesday mornings beginning at 10:30!

