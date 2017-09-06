POLICE: Houston men arrested after setting up $24,000 meth deal at St. Matthews Cheesecake Factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested two men who unwittingly set up a $24,000 deal with an undercover cop for methamphetamine at a St. Matthews restaurant.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) says it was a joint investigation with LMPD, and the LMPD SWAT team was also called in.

According to law enforcement sources, it happened Tuesday, at 3:15 p.m., at the Cheesecake Factory in front of Mall St. Matthews on Shelbyville Road.

Police say they were conducting an undercover narcotics investigation, when someone calling himself "Lalo" contacted one of their undercover officers, thinking that officer was potential meth buyer.

"Lalo" turned out to be 28-year-old Dale Campbell Jr. of Houston, according to police. Police say Campbell agreed to sell the undercover officer 3-1/2 kilos of methamphetamine, in exchange for $24,000. According to law enforcement sources, Campbell, along with an accomplice, 32-year-old Christopher Martinez, also of Houston, agreed to meet the undercover officer at the Cheesecake Factory. Martinez, Campbell and a woman met the officer.

Once outside, the DEA says Martinez and Campbell were arrested. The court says the woman was cited. Police say Martinez had counterfeit cash.

Both Campbell and Martinez are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Martinez is charged also charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Both men are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

