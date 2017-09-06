American Red Cross to host donation drive for Hurricane Harvey v - WDRB 41 Louisville News

American Red Cross to host donation drive for Hurricane Harvey victims at KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is still looking for support in Louisville for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The organization will host a donation drive at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday evening as guests arrive for a concert to be given by singer Ed Sheeran, according to arena officials.

The collected money will go towards the relief effort for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Red Cross will be at the Yum! Center beginning at 6 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.