Wayside Christian Mission to send team to Texas to help with Hur - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wayside Christian Mission to send team to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local group is heading to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, 18 people from Wayside Christian Mission will leave for Houston Thursday morning. They will be focusing on cleaning up homes in low-income areas to help prepare them for repair. 

On Wednesday, they had a training session on what to expect when they get down there.

"The crew are folks that are here in our recovery program," said Nina Moseley of Wayside Christian Mission. "So 18 men that are here in our recovery program have volunteered to go down there and to put their effort into making things a little bit better for these folks who have lost everything."

The mission is also collecting donated items to take to the Harvey effected area in a few days.

