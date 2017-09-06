Central Indiana high school bans clothes with Confederate flag d - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Central Indiana high school bans clothes with Confederate flag designs

LAPEL, Ind. (AP) -- A central Indiana high school has banned students from wearing the Confederate flag after it led to verbal altercations in hallways.

Lapel High School Principal Chad Kemerly tells The Indianapolis Star the ban went into effect Friday, a day after the disruptions. It was the second straight day some students wore T-shirts and sweatshirts bearing the flag that many people consider to support racism.

Kemerly says the school about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis has eight African-Americans among its 450 students.

He says no students were disciplined.

Administrators at Bloomington North High School banned the Confederate flag last October after students wore T-shirts and hats bearing the flag and some draped it over their shoulders like capes.

