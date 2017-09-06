Kentucky license plates may undergo changes for the sake of cost - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky license plates may undergo changes for the sake of cost savings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- A proposed overhaul of Kentucky's licensing system would allow state residents to order flat license plates online as soon as 2019.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that state Transportation Cabinet's Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner John-Mark Hack told a legislative panel Tuesday that modernizing license plate production and distribution could save the state $320,000 a year.

Removing the embossed lettering would accommodate more letters and numbers. The flat plates would be replaced every five years.

The new system would require 10 prison inmates to make the plates, instead of the 55 required to make the embossed plates.

Hack says the Transportation Cabinet can implement the new system without changing the current law, but more work needs to be done before it's rolled out.

Kentucky licenses 4 million vehicles.

