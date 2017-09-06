Frazier History Museum to build new exhibit to welcome visitors - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Frazier History Museum to build new exhibit to welcome visitors to Kentucky's Bourbon Trail

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next August, a new welcome center and exhibit at the Frazier History Museum will welcome visitors to Kentucky's Bourbon Trail.

One of the main features will be a Bourbon Trail concierge service that will help thousands of visitors plan their distillery tours.

History exhibits will also help educate visitors on why the Bluegrass has the perfect mix of water, climate and corn to make bourbon.

"It will be an outstanding resource for our guests, and the perfect place to kick off your experience and adventure into our legendary industry and genteel hospitality," said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

The Frazier History Museum also announced the construction of a new entrance to the museum. It is set to be a one-story glass enclosure with a public park, both on top of and to the back of the entrance.

