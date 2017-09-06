GE Appliances FirstBuild hosts third annual Mega Hackathon this weekend in Louisville

All of the suspects are 19 years old.

All of the suspects are 19 years old.

The speed humps were too tall and city officials say they were causing severe impact to vehicles.

The speed humps were too tall and city officials say they were causing severe impact to vehicles.

"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.

"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.

As Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida, Puerto Rico is feeling her strength and the storm is preventing many tourists from returning home.

As Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida, Puerto Rico is feeling her strength and the storm is preventing many tourists from returning home.

A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.

A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.

Outraged pregnant woman says she was asked to leave restaurant because belly was showing

Outraged pregnant woman says she was asked to leave restaurant because belly was showing

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

Kentucky is one of seven states with just one abortion provider left.

Kentucky is one of seven states with just one abortion provider left.

Trial that will decide fate of Kentucky's last abortion clinic begins

Trial that will decide fate of Kentucky's last abortion clinic begins

Inventors from all over the world are putting their heads together at GE Appliances FirstBuild this weekend to make ideas into a reality.

“I love to see people come in with an idea, a thought of just something they can do, and see the progress and turn it into a reality in such a short period of time,” said Gonzalo Ocano of FirstBuild.

The weekend starts with a problem, and the solution is found with teamwork, a plan, execution and some help from the manufacturing tools at FirstBuild on the University of Louisville campus.

“It's a two-day event over the weekend where we will have 200 or 300 people come in and join us," said Larry Portaro of FirstBuild. "They'll make what they want to see in the future of the home."

The third annual Mega Hackathon starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and goes until Sunday evening. Anyone the age of 18 or older can attend.

“From enthusiasts who have no engineering background, we get makers, designers, engineers, software engineers, programmers,” Ocano said.

It's 36 hours of designing, building, coding and hacking.

“We have laser cutters, 3D printers, hardware and software solution sets, and you get to use all of those,” Portaro said.

Participants split into teams to work together to make something that falls under the theme "Hack the Home.”

“We have over $10,000 in cash and prizes, and there are a lot of prizes to earn,” Portaro said.

Last year, the winning team cooked up an innovative stove top for people who are visually impaired.

“They actually put braille on the device so you know what pan you're picking up, and then how do you find where to place a pot?” Portaro said. “They actually were able to put a second skin on the cook top to be able to guide you.”

There's no telling what this year’s inventors will think up.

To register for the Mega Hackathon, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.