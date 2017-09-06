GE Appliances FirstBuild hosts third annual Mega Hackathon this - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GE Appliances FirstBuild hosts third annual Mega Hackathon this weekend in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Inventors from all over the world are putting their heads together at GE Appliances FirstBuild this weekend to make ideas into a reality.

“I love to see people come in with an idea, a thought of just something they can do, and see the progress and turn it into a reality in such a short period of time,” said Gonzalo Ocano of FirstBuild.

The weekend starts with a problem, and the solution is found with teamwork, a plan, execution and some help from the manufacturing tools at FirstBuild on the University of Louisville campus.

“It's a two-day event over the weekend where we will have 200 or 300 people come in and join us," said Larry Portaro of FirstBuild. "They'll make what they want to see in the future of the home."

The third annual Mega Hackathon starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and goes until Sunday evening. Anyone the age of 18 or older can attend.

“From enthusiasts who have no engineering background, we get makers, designers, engineers, software engineers, programmers,” Ocano said.

It's 36 hours of designing, building, coding and hacking.

“We have laser cutters, 3D printers, hardware and software solution sets, and you get to use all of those,” Portaro said.

Participants split into teams to work together to make something that falls under the theme "Hack the Home.”

“We have over $10,000 in cash and prizes, and there are a lot of prizes to earn,” Portaro said.

Last year, the winning team cooked up an innovative stove top for people who are visually impaired.

“They actually put braille on the device so you know what pan you're picking up, and then how do you find where to place a pot?” Portaro said. “They actually were able to put a second skin on the cook top to be able to guide you.”                                      

There's no telling what this year’s inventors will think up.

To register for the Mega Hackathon, click here

