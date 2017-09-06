4 suspects accused of raping teen girl in Laurel County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

4 suspects accused of raping teen girl in Laurel County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Kentucky men are accused of raping an underage girl.

Police arrested Tristan Oakley, Marty Phillips, Calvin Baker and Jerricho Asher on Tuesday night in London, Kentucky.

Police said they were drinking early Tuesday when all four raped a 16-year-old girl who officials said was highly intoxicated.

All of the suspects are 19 years old.

Each is charged with first-degree rape.

