Louisville group offers $500,000 in grants for new art projects

Louisville group offers $500,000 in grants for new art projects across the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Fund for the Arts is ready to pay to make your creative ideas a reality. As part of the group’s program called Imagine Greater Louisville 2020, grants will be awarded to projects that help spread the arts across the city.

“We know arts and culture have the power to transform our region to make it more competitive, more compassionate, more educated, and more economically vibrant,” said Eric Gurevich, Director of Communications for Fund for the Arts

Last week, the group announced it would be giving out $500,000 in grants to back fresh, creative ideas. Louisville Metro Council is fronting $250,000 from the 2017-18 budget, and the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund is matching that. Individual grants could range from $500 to thousands of dollars, and they will be awarded to anyone from individual artists to larger groups and organizations.

The group asks that any proposals support at least one of their five core priorities:

  • Access
  • Cultivation
  • Education
  • Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion
  • Promotion

“It could be expanding arts access in at risk neighborhoods,” said Gurevich, citing an example. “Or how you can better help a teacher integrate arts into the classroom, or even some public art projects?”

Gurevich said supporting, funding and providing more access to the arts will strengthen and grow the community. He said leaders have an open mind and are searching for ideas that are creative and new.

There was a public meeting Wednesday night at the California Community Center. There will be another at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Southwest Regional Library at 9725 Dixie Highway. Fund for the Arts leaders will be available to answer questions about the project and what they’re looking for.

Fund for the Arts has already received a handful of proposals. The deadline to submit your project is Sept. 25. Click here for more information on Imagine Greater Louisville 2020, the grant project and how to submit a proposal. 

