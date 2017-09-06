TSA pre-screening enrollment begins for travelers at SDF

All of the suspects are 19 years old.

All of the suspects are 19 years old.

The speed humps were too tall and city officials say they were causing severe impact to vehicles.

The speed humps were too tall and city officials say they were causing severe impact to vehicles.

"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.

"The feces entered her nostrils and coated her lips, resulting in her having to seek immediate medical attention for a bio-hazardous exposure," an arrest report states.

As Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida, Puerto Rico is feeling her strength and the storm is preventing many tourists from returning home.

As Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida, Puerto Rico is feeling her strength and the storm is preventing many tourists from returning home.

A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.

A pregnant woman in Washington State says she was refused entry to a restaurant because her stomach was exposed.

Outraged pregnant woman says she was asked to leave restaurant because belly was showing

Outraged pregnant woman says she was asked to leave restaurant because belly was showing

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Police say one of the children was a 1-year-old who was covered up with a blanket and appeared to be "sweating and hot."

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

Shelbyville woman arrested after police say 2 small children found alone in vehicle

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

But a law enforcement source says there was no meth -- and the suspects planned on making off with the cash.

Kentucky is one of seven states with just one abortion provider left.

Kentucky is one of seven states with just one abortion provider left.

Trial that will decide fate of Kentucky's last abortion clinic begins

Trial that will decide fate of Kentucky's last abortion clinic begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A TSA pre-screening process allows travelers to skip security and go through TSA pre-checked lines at airports across the country.

The pre-checked program allows "trusted travelers" to bypass the security screening, keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on and even leave laptops and liquid inside carry-on bags.

"TSA pre-check is a great service that TSA offers for those folks that have signed up," said Natalie Chaudoin, Director of Public Relations for The Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

On Wednesday, the TSA opened a temporary enrollment center at the Louisville International Airport. As a result, people will be able to walk in and sign up for $85 for the next few weeks.

"Once you are approved, your TSA pre-check status is valid for five years," Chaudoin said.

Tom and Kathy Furlong were flying for the first time since enrolling in the program Wednesday, and they're happy to be in the circle of trust. From long lines to slow scanners, or any of the other pains that come with air travel, the Furlongs will get bet a break from a lot of the delays.

"I'm looking forward to using it for the next five years," said Kathy Furlong.

The TSA Enrollment Center is open through Friday, Sept. 15 at the SDF from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).

To start the process, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.