TSA pre-screening enrollment begins for travelers at SDF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A TSA pre-screening process allows travelers to skip security and go through TSA pre-checked lines at airports across the country.

The pre-checked program allows "trusted travelers" to bypass the security screening, keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on and even leave laptops and liquid inside carry-on bags.

"TSA pre-check is a great service that TSA offers for those folks that have signed up," said Natalie Chaudoin, Director of Public Relations for The Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

On Wednesday, the TSA opened a temporary enrollment center at the Louisville International Airport. As a result, people will be able to walk in and sign up for $85 for the next few weeks.

"Once you are approved, your TSA pre-check status is valid for five years," Chaudoin said.

Tom and Kathy Furlong were flying for the first time since enrolling in the program Wednesday, and they're happy to be in the circle of trust. From long lines to slow scanners, or any of the other pains that come with air travel, the Furlongs will get bet a break from a lot of the delays.

"I'm looking forward to using it for the next five years," said Kathy Furlong.

The TSA Enrollment Center is open through Friday, Sept. 15 at the SDF from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sunday).

To start the process, click here.

