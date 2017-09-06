GOTW | No. 1 Trinity travels to Male for Top-5 matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s Game of the Week features a top-five matchup between No. 1 Trinity and No. 3 Male.

It’s a rivalry for good reason. When these two teams meet, fans can expect high-scoring games and dramatic finishes.

“We've prepared for Trinity the most out of every team," said Male senior wide receiver Ethan Bibb. "We have to bounce back from last year losing to them. When we should have won."

Last season, the Bulldogs had the lead until the final seconds, losing to the Shamrocks, 37-34. Bibb scored four touchdowns against the Rocks in that game, putting his team in a position to win until the end.

“(Bibb) and B.K. Smith really kept us in the game," Male head coach Chris Wolfe said. "Quarterback T.J. Thomas had his breakout game. Even though we were pretty much dominated on the line, we were able to have a puncher's chance because of our athleticism outside and our passing game."

Last season’s meeting will be at the forefront when the Bulldogs take the field Friday night.

“We need to get some redemption, because we had four touchdowns and still got the loss," Bibb said. "I wasn't really too happy about the four touchdowns. I was more worried about the loss."

Both teams enter Friday’s game undefeated. Trinity has wins over Indiana powers Carmel and Warren Central and Cincinnati’s Moeller.

“This is a big game for all of us," said Trinity senior linebacker Christian Dissell. "We’ve made a rivalry of it the past few years, so I think we need to mentally and physically be ready to come out prepared."

If the Rocks’ senior wide receiver Rondale Moore puts up the same kind of numbers against Male that he had against Moeller, Trinity has a good chance to win on the road. Moore racked up 22 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

“We showed a lot of heart," said Trinity head coach Bob Beatty. "They were a lot bigger than us, but they didn’t have bigger hearts."

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Male High School.

